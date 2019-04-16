close

Farah Khan

Farah Khan confident of 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

"The story is the heart of the series and we are confident it will travel across the world."

Farah Khan confident of &#039;Mrs. Serial Killer&#039;

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is gearing up to produce a new film titled "Mrs. Serial Killer", to be directed by her husband Shirish Kunder for Netflix, says it is apt for the "content craving audience".

Farah said in a statement: "Though it's too soon to delve into details, 'Mrs. Serial Killer' will definitely cater to our strong content craving audience not just in India but overseas.

"The story is the heart of the series and we are confident it will travel across the world."

In 2016, Kunder made an 18-minute short film "Kriti", which featured Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma.

 

