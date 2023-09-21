trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665367
'Faratta' Song: Love-Filled Track From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Ft Deepika Padukone Out Now

The unstoppable success of the blockbuster 'Jawan' has left fans craving more of the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
'Faratta' Song: Love-Filled Track From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Ft Deepika Padukone Out Now Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Indian Cinema's most beloved stars, have a history of setting screens ablaze with their chemistry. From their unforgettable pairing in films like "Om Shanti Om" and "Chennai Express" to chart-topping songs like "Lungi Dance" and "Love Mera Hit Hit," their collaboration has consistently enchanted fans.

The unstoppable success of the blockbuster 'Jawan' has left fans craving more of the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. To the delight of their ardent followers, the film's makers are set to release the electrifying song 'Faraatta,' where the dynamic duo's magnetic connection takes center stage, once again igniting the silver screen.

'Jawan' has taken the Indian film industry by storm, shattering box office records and receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. The film's narrative brilliance, stunning visuals, and the unbeatable chemistry of its favorite pair have solidified it as a cinematic juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down.

'Faraatta,' the latest song from 'Jawan,' has only added fuel to the fire of their magical on-screen partnership. The song, set to become one of the most entertaining numbers of the year, showcases their captivating chemistry, leaving audiences in awe. The lyrics are by Kumaar, the song is sung by singer Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Badshah, and is composed by Anirudh Ravichander & choreographed by Farah Khan.

Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

