Farhan Akhtar starts prepping for 'Toofan'

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar has started prepping for the upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan on Friday shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the clip the actor is seen boxing.

"Slow. Speed. Slow. Power. Slow. Speed. Burn baby burn. `Toofan` in the making," he captioned the video.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer.

The two last collaborated together for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.