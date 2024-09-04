Farhan Akhtar To Star In '120 Bahadur', Shooting Commences

New Delhi: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment have teamed up with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios to bring the epic military action film ‘120 Bahadur’ to the big screen.

The film delves into the heroics of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War and draws inspiration from the historic Battle of Rezang La.

The production kicked off today in Ladakh, with Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios unveiling two captivating motion posters featuring Farhan Akhtar in the role of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC. Akhtar’s portrayal of the courageous Major promises to offer a profound tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of India’s armed forces during this critical period.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘120 Bahadur’ aims to deliver an immersive cinematic experience with its gripping storyline and stunning visuals. The film is set to not only entertain but also honor the valor of India’s military heroes, further cementing Excel Entertainment’s reputation for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally.