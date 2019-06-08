close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the pantsuit better?

Hours after Katrina Kaif posted a photo of herself wearing a pantsuit, Shahid Kapoor too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit.

Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the pantsuit better?
Images courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@katrinakaif, @shahidkapoor

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it.

With the world of fashion becoming more and more inclusive and experimental with each passing day, the line which defines gender-specific trends has blurred. And, the latest fashion faceoff between Shahid and Katrina proves it.

Earlier on Friday, Katrina posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen looking her usual fabulous self dressed in a white pantsuit with black stripes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goa आज press event 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Hours after she posted the photo, Shahid too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit.

In the caption, taking a jibe at the two outfits, the `Kabir Singh` actor thanked Katrina for lending clothes to him."Thanks for the outfit, Katrina Kaif," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif #kabirsingh

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. While it is nothing new for two B-Town leading ladies or leading men to stumble upon similar clothes, it's definitely rare to see a female and a male actor donning a similar outfit.

Tags:
Katrina KaifShahid Kapoor
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from his role in 'Super 30'

Must Watch

PT15M

DNA Analysis on Aligarh Murder case