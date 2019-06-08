Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif or Shahid Kapoor, who wore the pantsuit better?

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif just rocked a similar black and white pantsuit and Shahid had a funny take on it.

With the world of fashion becoming more and more inclusive and experimental with each passing day, the line which defines gender-specific trends has blurred. And, the latest fashion faceoff between Shahid and Katrina proves it.

Earlier on Friday, Katrina posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen looking her usual fabulous self dressed in a white pantsuit with black stripes.

Hours after she posted the photo, Shahid too shared a picture of himself donning a strikingly similar outfit.

In the caption, taking a jibe at the two outfits, the `Kabir Singh` actor thanked Katrina for lending clothes to him."Thanks for the outfit, Katrina Kaif," he wrote.

With the world becoming a smaller place with each passing day, outfits get repeated from time to time. While it is nothing new for two B-Town leading ladies or leading men to stumble upon similar clothes, it's definitely rare to see a female and a male actor donning a similar outfit.