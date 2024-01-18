trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711044
'Fateh' Actor Sonu Sood Receives Deepfake Video From Follower; Urges Fans To Be Aware Of Cyber Criminals

In the deep fake video call featuring Sood, the impersonator interacted with a family in need of funds for medical treatment, assuring them of financial assistance. The actor-philanthropist took to his social media handle to voice his concerns about cybercrime. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
'Fateh' Actor Sonu Sood Receives Deepfake Video From Follower; Urges Fans To Be Aware Of Cyber Criminals

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood was in for a rude shock when he received a screen recording of a deep fake video call from a follower recently. In the deep fake video call featuring Sood, the impersonator interacted with a family in need of funds for medical treatment, assuring them of financial assistance. The actor-philanthropist took to his social media handle to voice his concerns about cybercrime. 

The post read: “My film FATEH is inspired by real life incidents involving Deep Fake and fake loan apps. This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh”

Interestingly, inspired from such events, the actor turned writer and director for his new thriller, Fateh. Sood wrote the story after one and a half years of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime police officers, and ethical hackers. He essays the role of a tech-savvy investigation agent who is on a mission to protect the country from cybercrime. 

