New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood shared the first look of his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, and fans cannot stop talking about it. The biggest action film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and marks the national hero’s directorial debut. Going by the poster, fans can be assured that the actor-filmmaker will be seen in a different avatar. Sood has also written and produced the film, which is a cybercrime thriller.

The movie, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime. The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. ‘Fateh’ has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, that promise a cinematic experience to the viewers.

Speaking about the film, Sonu Sood said in a statement that the story of ‘Fateh’ that piqued his interest. Sood called it a “crucial subject” and stated that the concept needs everyone’s attention. He also shared that he is quite excited to bring this story to the audience. ‘Fateh’ is all set to hit the screens this year.