Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah-starrer Dhak Dhak Drops Foot-Tapping, Groovy Song Akhiyan Criminal

New Delhi: Ladies Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi are here to spread their magic through the much-anticipated film 'Dhak Dhak'. Paving way in the hearts of the audience, the film is currently running in theaters near you.

Post the success of the road trip-worthy song 'Re Banjara' from 'Dhak Dhak', audiences couldn't get enough and had it on repeat. Now, the creators have unveiled another lively track, 'Akhiyan Criminal' from the film. This song offers a sneak peek into the heartwarming journey of these 'Dhak Dhak' ladies.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and other leading ladies are receiving rave reviews for her performance in the role of a travel blogger in 'Dhak Dhak'. The audiences couldn't stop praising their biker appearances in the film.

Singer-lyricist-composer Jasmine Sandlas gave her soul to this lively track, with music production by Krn Walia. 'Dhak Dhak' follows the story of four ordinary women embarking on a biking trip from Khardung La to Delhi, a journey that transforms their destinies forever.

'Re Banjara' is a song that beautifully encapsulates the soul and essence of the film. The heartfelt track captures the essence of the high-spirited women as they spread their wings and embark on an adventure.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh lend their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah. The music is composed by Rishi Dutta and produced by Sandeep Chatterjee and Rishi Dutta.

This film is a production of Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' is currently running in theaters near you.