Sushant Singh Rajput

Fault in Our Stars Hindi remake 'Kizie Aur Manny' starring Sushant Singh Rajput now titled 'Dil Bechara'

The shoot of the film kick-started in July last year.

Fault in Our Stars Hindi remake &#039;Kizie Aur Manny&#039; starring Sushant Singh Rajput now titled &#039;Dil Bechara&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kizie Aur Manny', which is a remake of cult Hollywood film 'Fault in Our Stars' is now titled 'Dil Bechara'. The film introduces the gorgeous Sanjana Sanghi and is produced and presented by Fox Star Studios.

Noted film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “New title for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer... #KizieAurManny is now #DilBechara... Costars Sanjana Sanghi... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Produced by Fox Star Studios.”

The shoot of the film kick-started in July last year. The film's music has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman and it is expected to hit the screens this year.

Talking about the original 'Fault In Our Stars', the film is directed by Josh Boone and is based on the novel of the same name by John Green. The film was a roaring success in Hollywood as it showed the tragic love story of two cancer patients.

Sushant will play the male lead in the Hindi remake while Sanjana plays the female lead.  

