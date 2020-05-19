Feeling lockdown blues? Worry not, here's a list of big-budget Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2020!

To battle out the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, lockdown 4 has begun with some relaxation for the countrymen. However, cinema halls, malls, restaurants and other recreational hubs are still closed. These days, OTT platforms have managed to squeeze in some relief for diehard cinema buffs yet fans are eagerly waiting to experience the 70mm screen delight again with bated breath.

Till the time that happens and the world gets back to 'normal', we can find our little sunshine in a few big-budget, commercial Bollywood blockbusters which are expected to come out in 2020.

Sooryavanshi

Maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ is the newest addition to his ‘cop universe’ films. The earlier ones like Singham, Simba have a connect with Sooryavanshi and that will be unfolded on the 70mms. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is one of the biggest action thrillers of this year.

'83

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's next '83 is a sports drama based on the Indian cricket team’s historic victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, along with a huge ensemble of actors as team members. The film which was originally slated for an April 2020 release is expecting a post lockdown release. Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer's on-screen wife, Romi Dev in the movie by 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' filmmaker.

Coolie No.1

The out-and-out commercial venture 'Coolie No.1' is directed by David Dhawan. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, this Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a remake of the 1995 classic of the same name. Fresh on-screen pairing of Varun and Sara is a major highlight of this comedy-drama which had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role originally.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra is the first part of the fantasy trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The film has already undergone multiple delays and finally is expected to hit the screens in December this year. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's ambitious project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The film is directed by Advait Chandan who previously made ‘Secret Superstar’ which was among the most successful Indian films in China. The film is being produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It brings back the magical on-screen jodi of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan after '3 Idiots'.

Take your pick!

