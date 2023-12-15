Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Impress In Foot-Tapping Party Anthem Sher Khul Gaye - WATCH

New Delhi: 'Fighter' teaser and the exciting look drops has left all in awe of the highly-anticipated film. No wonder, the film is going to be packed with heart-racing action. But that was just the beginning. Siddharth Anand, known for delivering blockbuster films with chart-topping songs, has now jump-started the musical journey of his film 'Fighter' with 'Sher Khul Gaye'—the definitive anthem of this party season.

Packed with infectious dance beats, 'Sher Khul Gaye' promises to elevate your party spirit to new heights. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of dance finesse, never fails to astound. His dance moves are an absolute delight, weaving magic into every step and making this song a timeless treat for audiences. The sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, coupled with their dance together, ensures the song's mastery of the dance floor, igniting a blazing atmosphere. The ensemble cast's captivating moves underscore that this anthem is destined to reign over playlists.

Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have lent their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. 'Sher Khul Gaye' is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco - Caesar, making it the ultimate party number.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.