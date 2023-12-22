The second song titled ‘Kuch Ishq Jaisa’ from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan- starrer film ‘Fighter’ is now out. The song shows the sizzling chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik, who can be seen romancing by the beach. Shot in the scenic locations, the song shows Hrithik and Deepika’s amazing dance moves.

Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D have lent their voices, while lyrics are by Kumaar. The song has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar.

Fighter Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'

T-Series posted the video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on its official YouTube channel.

The film’s lead actor Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram handle and wrote in caption: "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh... #IshqJaisaKuch. Song out now. Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen."

Fighter Teaser

Earlier this month, the makers had released the teaser if the film. The teaser reveals the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, portrayed by Deepika Padukone and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The teaser shows how the three are willing to sacrifice their everything for the country. Fighter’s trailer is yet to be launched.

Fighter Movie Cast

Other than Deepika and Hrithik, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Fighter is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

This is the first time that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are pairing on-screen. Fighter is Deepika’s third film with Siddharth Anand after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and Pathaan (2023). Hrithik Roshan has collaborated with Siddharth Anand on movies like Bang Bang and War.