Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan To Turn Host, Check When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: One of the most glamourous and starry awards nights honouring the who's who of Bollywood - the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 were announced recently. Interestingly, the award ceremony will be hosted by Bhaijaan Salman Khan this year alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul respectively. Besides Sallu Bhai's hosting as the highlight, many celebs will be seen setting the stage on fire with their dance performances.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 will take place today, April 27, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Viewers will be able to watch the Bollywood event on the Colors TV channel on April 28, 2023, at 9 pm. According to an Economic Times report, the Filmfare Awards 2023 ticket cost begins from Rs 3500 onwards.

Watch out for who wins the most coveted Black Lady this year on the night of the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism hosted by the ultimate, #Salmankhan and co-hosted by the amusing #ManieshPaul pic.twitter.com/BaEhmkp1dz — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 26, 2023

The tickets for the Filmfare Award 2023 can be booked through the BookMyShow app or the Paytm Insider app.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 OTT TELECAST

Filmfare released the official list of nominees this year in 28 different categories a few days back. Reportedly, the OTT premiere of the Awards will be Colors Cineplex.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 NOMINATIONS:

Movies like Badhaai Do and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva are among the most nominated films this year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has bagged nominations in as many as 16 categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a leading role (female), Best Music Album and Best Debut (male) and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files also competing in six categories.