topStoriesenglish2599863
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 DATE

Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan To Turn Host, Check When And Where To Watch

Filmfare Awards 2023 Telecast: The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards Nominations list was announced a few days back.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan To Turn Host, Check When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: One of the most glamourous and starry awards nights honouring the who's who of Bollywood - the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 were announced recently. Interestingly, the award ceremony will be hosted by Bhaijaan Salman Khan this year alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul respectively. Besides Sallu Bhai's hosting as the highlight, many celebs will be seen setting the stage on fire with their dance performances.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 will take place today, April 27, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Viewers will be able to watch the Bollywood event on the Colors TV channel on April 28, 2023, at 9 pm. According to an Economic Times report, the Filmfare Awards 2023 ticket cost begins from Rs 3500 onwards.

The tickets for the Filmfare Award 2023 can be booked through the BookMyShow app or the Paytm Insider app.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 OTT TELECAST 

Filmfare released the official list of nominees this year in 28 different categories a few days back. Reportedly, the OTT premiere of the Awards will be Colors Cineplex.

FILMFARE AWARDS 2023 NOMINATIONS:

Movies like Badhaai Do and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva are among the most nominated films this year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has bagged nominations in as many as 16 categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a leading role (female), Best Music Album and Best Debut (male) and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files also competing in six categories.

 

 

 

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?