Finally! Irrfan Khan begins shooting for 'Hindi Medium' sequel titled 'Angrezi Medium'—Pics

New Delhi: After a long waiting period, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has started shooting for the sequel of 2017 hit Hindi Medium. The sequel is titled as 'Angrezi Medium' and will reportedly have a new storyline.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “Irrfan Khan resumes work... #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Will be shot in #Udaipur and #London... #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story.”

Check out his Twitter post here:

Irrfan Khan resumes work... #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Will be shot in #Udaipur and #London... #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story. pic.twitter.com/NWVkYfp0Vt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

The female lead of the film has not yet been revealed but it is being reported that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will star along with Irrfan.

'Angrezi Medium' marks Irrfan's comeback into Bollywood as the actor was on a break from the filmy scene after being diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer.

It was in 2018 that Irrfan shared the news of his illness, leaving us all in shock.

It is indeed a relief to see the actor in good health and getting back to work. He returned to Mumbai recently after seeking treatment in London.

After returning to the city, Irrfan thanked all his fans for their love and support by writing a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Here is wishing all the very best to the actor for his future endeavors!