हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Finally! Irrfan Khan begins shooting for 'Hindi Medium' sequel titled 'Angrezi Medium'—Pics

'Angrezi Medium' marks Irrfan's comeback into Bollywood as the actor was on a break after being diagnosed with  NeuroEndocrine Tumour.

Finally! Irrfan Khan begins shooting for &#039;Hindi Medium&#039; sequel titled &#039;Angrezi Medium&#039;—Pics
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: After a long waiting period, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has started shooting for the sequel of 2017 hit Hindi Medium. The sequel is titled as 'Angrezi Medium' and will reportedly have a new storyline.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “Irrfan Khan resumes work... #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Will be shot in #Udaipur and #London... #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story.”

Check out his Twitter post here:

The female lead of the film has not yet been revealed but it is being reported that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will star along with Irrfan.

'Angrezi Medium' marks Irrfan's comeback into Bollywood as the actor was on a break from the filmy scene after being diagnosed with  NeuroEndocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer.

It was in 2018 that Irrfan shared the news of his illness, leaving us all in shock.

It is indeed a relief to see the actor in good health and getting back to work. He returned to Mumbai recently after seeking treatment in London.

After returning to the city, Irrfan thanked all his fans for their love and support by writing a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Here is wishing all the very best to the actor for his future endeavors!

Tags:
Irrfan Khanhindi medium sequelAngrezi MediumKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: It is a step-up for espionage genre

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Rahul Gandhi's reveals his worth, assests rose from Rs 9.4 crore to 15.8 crore in five years