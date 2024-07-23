Advertisement
KANGUVA

'Fire' Song From Green Studio's 'Kanguva' Ignites Excitement On Suriya's Birthday

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, Green Studio has unveiled the first song, "Fire", from their upcoming film 'Kanguva'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Fire' Song From Green Studio's 'Kanguva' Ignites Excitement On Suriya's Birthday Pic Courtesy: Song Still

New Delhi: Released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the song launch has intensified anticipation for the film, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

‘Fire’ serves as a thematic anthem for Suriya's character in 'Kanguva', embodying a fierce and audacious persona. Described by the filmmakers as a "lion's roar and firestorm", the song resonates with the intensity of Suriya's role, setting the stage for the epic narrative that 'Kanguva' is poised to deliver. With its powerful beats and captivating visuals, "Fire" mirrors the wild spirit and untamed vigour of the protagonist, captivating audiences with its dynamism.

Produced under the prestigious Studio Green banner, 'Kanguva' stands as one of the year's most ambitious cinematic ventures. With a budget exceeding 350 crores, the film surpasses several high-profile projects such as 'Pushpa' and 'Singham'. Shot across seven countries and various locales in India, 'Kanguva' captures the essence of a prehistoric era with unparalleled grandeur. The film's visual splendour is further enriched by collaborations with Hollywood experts in action and cinematography, promising a visual spectacle unlike any other in Indian cinema.

Among the film's standout features is a monumental war sequence involving over 10,000 extras, underscoring the scale and ambition of the production. The meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident throughout, ensuring that 'Kanguva' emerges as a cinematic marvel eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide.

Studio Green has strategically partnered with leading distribution houses to ensure 'Kanguva' reaches a global audience upon its scheduled release on October 10, 2024. The film's impending debut marks a significant milestone in cinematic history, with fans and film enthusiasts eagerly anticipating Suriya's commanding performance and the cinematic brilliance that 'Kanguva' promises to deliver.

