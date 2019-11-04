First look of Kriti Sanon aka Parvati Bai from Panipat unveiled

New Delhi: The first look of Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt from their upcoming film Panipat has been unveiled. While Sanjay looks fierce Ahmad Shah Durrani, Kriti looks impressive as Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial. The trailer of the film is expected to release soon.

Sharing her look from the film, Kriti took to Twitter and wrote, "Parvati Bai - A True Queen Needs No Crown.

Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook

@duttsanjay @ZeeMusicCompany."

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt's look from the film was also revealed. Sharing the poster, Dutt wrote, "Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls.

Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook."

The film starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is based on the famous battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. The film will feature Arjun as the Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.