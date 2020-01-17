First look: Presenting Arvind Swami as MGR in Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

New Delhi: On MGR's 103rd birth anniversary, the makers of Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' unveiled the first look of posters of actor Arvind Swami, who plays the late-actor politician in the film. Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was a prominent personality of the Tamil film industry and later served as the chief minister of the state. He also played an important role in shaping the career of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa, on whom 'Thalaivi' is based.

Sharing his look from the film, Arvind Swami wrote, "Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in Thalaivi."

A first look teaser was also released on Wednesday. Arvind Swami bears an uncanny resemblance to MGR and he also brings to the big screen the late actor's popular poses.

Here's Arvind Swami as MGR in 'Thalaivi':

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Watch the teaser here:

Some months ago, Kangana's first look as Jayalalithaa was revealed. A teaser of the film was also released. In the minute-long snippet, Jayalalithaa's transition from a 'superstar heroine' to a 'revolutionary hero' was shown.

The biopic is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Jayalalithaa was one of the tallest leaders of Tamil Nadu. She served the state as a Chief Minister for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. Before entering politics, she starred in films.



Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivi' hits the screens on June 26, 2020.