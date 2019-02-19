हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
pranutan

First poster of Notebook featuring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal out

After unveiling the first look of Notebook, the makers have released a poster of the film starring debutantes Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan.

First poster of Notebook featuring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal out

New Delhi: After unveiling the first look of Notebook, the makers have released a poster of the film starring debutantes Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan.

The film will mark the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.  The trailer of the film will release on February 22, 2019

Sharing the poster Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios wrote, “Our #Notebook is about to open. Firdaus and Kabir are about to steal your hearts away, trailer out on 22nd February. @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries”

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama. The film has been shot extensively in Kashmir. 

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. 

Debutant actress Pranutan is the granddaughter of late actress Nutan. She is a lawyer by profession but she always wanted to be an actor.

Directed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Notebook is all set to release in the theatre on March 29, 2019.

