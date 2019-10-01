First posters of Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar out- See inside

New Delhi: The first posters of Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role have been unveiled.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the posters. He wrote, "Presenting the first look posters... John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in #SatyamevaJayate2... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani... 2 Oct 2020 release."

The film is a sequel to John Abraham's commercially successful film Satyameva Jayate.

Talking about her acting stint in the action-thriller, Divya had told IANS, "I am really thankful to John and (director) Milap (Zaveri) as they have decided to cast me in their film as the female lead. I feel it's a big opportunity for me. Earlier I did direction but for some time now I was trying to get back in acting."

Helmed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release on October 2, 2020.