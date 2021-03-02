हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda takes off on an adrenaline-pumping ride - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Chadda's upcoming gritty adrenaline-pumping outing 'Flight' trailer has been released online and we must say it's a must-watch for all. The makers have presented a unique concept in an exceptional way, piquing the interest of the viewers. 

Watch the Flight trailer here: 

In the 2 minutes long trailer, we can see Mohit Chadda's lead character being stranded inside the aircraft and his fight to survive against all odds makes it worth a dekko. 

The first motion poster of the movie was unveiled a few days back and guess what fans are drooling over Mohit's chiselled looks. Flight stars Mohit Chadda in a lead role with Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi to name a few. 

The storyline of Flight movie revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles to face the hardships on a plane to survive. This film has been helmed by a debutant director Suraj Joshi and the motion poster along with the trailer is high on the action and thrill part. 

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of  Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.

 

