Freddy: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his character, says 'the character is dark, you wouldn't consider him a hero'

The film 'Freddy' apart from Kartik Aaryan also stars actress Alaya F in an important role. The film is slated to release on the 2nd of December.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 07:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film
  • The film is titled 'Freddy'
  • The film also stars actress Alaya F in an important role

Mumbai: For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie `Freddy` came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to toy around with a different side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero but someone with dark undertones.

The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle `Hardy`. Giving a sneak peek of his character, Aaryan said: "The character is dark -- he is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn`t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor."

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, the actor said: "It`s different. It`s gripping. It`s a dark thriller that`s been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It`s a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we`ve attempted to do with the film."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Alaya F as the female lead. Taking the direct-to-digital route, `Freddy` will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

