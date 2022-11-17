Freddy: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his character, says 'the character is dark, you wouldn't consider him a hero'

Mumbai: For Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, working in his upcoming streaming movie `Freddy` came with a lot of self-exploration as he got to toy around with a different side of himself. In his opinion, the titular character is not a conventional Bollywood hero but someone with dark undertones.

The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik), who is a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes, the only friend he has is his pet turtle `Hardy`. Giving a sneak peek of his character, Aaryan said: "The character is dark -- he is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn`t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor."

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, the actor said: "It`s different. It`s gripping. It`s a dark thriller that`s been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It`s a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we`ve attempted to do with the film."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Alaya F as the female lead. Taking the direct-to-digital route, `Freddy` will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.