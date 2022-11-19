Freddy: Kartik Aaryan reveals how he prepared for his role, says 'biggest factor I gave importance to was...'

New Delhi: The trailer for Kartik Aaryan's one of the most anticipated releases of the year, 'Freddy,' has upped the excitement level among his fans. 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely, and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes. The only friend he has is his pet turtle, 'Hardy.'This romantic thriller's unexpected turns, twists, and emotional turmoil will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kartik while sharing about what motivated him to explore Freddy and its dark world said, “I’ve always maintained that as an actor I’m very excited to try out different genres – I want to do all kinds of films, take on different characters and constantly push myself – Freddy was a complex script and character. It’s very layered and very challenging, both physically and mentally. Yet it was something that really excited the performer in me.”

Talking about how he prepared for the role, the actor said, “Just like approaching any character, I had to observe and study the finer nuances of the walk, the talk, the tone, the small quirks and habits. The biggest factor I gave importance to was trying my best to shake off the conventional image I have onscreen. I couldn’t be the fun and easygoing regular guy that people relate to – Freddy had to stand out despite being regular on the surface.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.