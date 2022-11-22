Freddy song ‘Tum Jo Milo’ out: Kartik Aaryan romances Alaya F in this soulful track- Watch

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming romantic thriller film `Freddy` unveiled the song `Tum Jo Milo` on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the song which he captioned," A song of #Freddy's Love and Obsession Presenting the soulful #TumJoMilo!! #Freddy #2ndDec @disneyplushotstar."

The romantic track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and is composed by Pritam. The song creates a whole happy romantic vibe and Kartik`s intense look in the video gathers all the eyeballs. Soon after the `Dhamaka` actor shared the song, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

The `Satyaprem Ki Katha` director Sameer Vidhwans wrote, " Lovely song it is." "Such a soulful track. This is sooo beautiful," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "THIS IS SO SO GOOD OMG."

Watch the video song here

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film `Kaala Jaadu` and the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. The teaser showed Kartik as the `lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy dentist among many more qualities of the actor`s character. He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the night time, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, `Freddy` will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022. Apart from `Freddy`, Kartik will also be seen in a family entertainer film `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon and in a musical romantic drama film `Satyaprem Ki Katha` opposite Kiara Advani, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.