From a clerk's son to member of Rs 200 crore club...: Anupam Kher pens down emotional note on Kashmir Files Box Office success

NEW DELHI: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is creating new benchmarks and setting new records every day. The exodus drama is unstoppable at the Box Office, as word of mouth publicity has majorly contributed to its good run. The film has entered the much-coveted Rs 200 crore club with ease and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film post-COVID-19 pandemic.

As the film continues to mint money at the ticket window, 'The Kashmir Files' lead star Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared an emotional note. He expressed his joy of becoming a part of the coveted Rs 200 crore club at the age of 67.

Sharing pictures from The Kashmir Files, he wrote, " Once upon a time, there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today. From a clerk’s son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible!".

Born in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla, Anupam Kher made his debut in Bollywood in 1984 with 'Saaransh'. His father, Pushkar Nath Kher was a clerk in the forest department of Himachal Pradesh and his mother, Dulari Kher is a housewife. He studied economics at Government College, Sanjauli in Shimla, but dropped out to study Indian theatre at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In his struggling days as an actor in Bombay (present-day Mumbai), he slept on railway platform for a month.