From Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom - Big releases of 2021

New Delhi: After a huge lull at the Box Office last year, due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the showbiz world is slowly getting back on its feet. As we move towards normalcy, some long-awaited entertainers are waiting for fans at the cinemas.

Here is our pick of some of the big releases line-up for release in 2021:

Radhe:

This Salman Khan starrer promises to bring back the excitement of an Eid release to the Box-Office this year. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and supposedly based on the South Korean hit ‘Veteran,’ the film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 13, 2021 coinciding with Eid-al-Fitr.

Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt starrer is based on author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai on Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa playing supporting roles, with special appearances of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi. This upcoming blockbuster is scheduled for release on 30 July 2021.

Bell Bottom:

The deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 stalled many films and delayed their release dates but this Pooja Entertainment espionage thriller has crossed all hurdles and will finally release on May 28, 2021. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

Chehre:

This Anand Pandit Motion Pictures production has been in the news for a while for its exciting schedule in Slovakia, a 14-minute scene that Amitabh Bachchan pulled off in one take and its thrilling premise that has been kept under wraps so far. The film brings Amitabh Bachchan with Emraan Hashmi together for the first time. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is all set to release in theatres on April 30.

Laal Singh Chaddha:

This official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump,’ has been in the making for a while now. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is produced by Aamir Khan. Starring Aamir himself in the titular role, it also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film is expected to finally release during Christmas this year.

83:

This Kabir Khan directorial is jointly produced by Khan himself, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The sports drama captures the exciting time in 1983 when young and fearless skipper Kapil Dev along with his underusing team won the first World-Cup for India against all odds and made history. Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Kapil Dev along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri make up the rest of the cast. After getting delayed for a year the film is now ready to roll out on June 4, 2021.