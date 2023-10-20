New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine. Post a prestigious achievement at National Film Awards, actress is all set to mesmerize the audience in her latest 'Ganapath'. The film also stars action star Tiger Shroff. Ahead of its release, B-town witnessed a star-studded affair as the makers organised a special screening.

Joining hands with Kriti Sanon again after 'Heropanti', Tiger Shroff aims to please with this mass actioner. 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' pledges a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene extended their good wishes to Tiger and Kriti for Ganapath. Moreover, many other Bollywood celebs were in attendance. Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday etc. ensured to support Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath.

The photo gallery, posted by 'Dhak Dhak' star, featured selfies and photos with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and musical maestro Asha Bhosle, Dream Girl Hema Malini among others. Taking to Instagram, the couple penned, “Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!”

Tiger Shroff instantly thanked the couple and commented, “Thank you so much for coming mam it was an honour to be in your presence and dr nene."

'Ganapath' marks as Kriti Sanon's third movie this year after 'Adipurush' and 'Shehzada'. Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. After Ganapath, he will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Singham Again'.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film releases worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.