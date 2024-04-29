From 'Kesari' To 'Kasoombo': Bollywood Films Based On True Stories

New Delhi: Bollywood has a long tradition of bringing history to life on the big screen. These films entertain audiences and shed light on significant moments and figures from India's past. These films transport audiences back in time, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of the past. Let's delve into this epic tale, and let's explore some notable Bollywood historical dramas based on true stories.

Kesari (2019): This stirring film depicts the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers valiantly defended a fort against a massive Afghan army. Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance as Havildar Ishar Singh, who lead and countered 10,000 Pashtun invaders.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019): Kangana Ranaut delivers a captivating performance as Rani Lakshmibai, the fearless warrior queen who fought against British rule in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny. The film showcases her courage, leadership, and strategic brilliance in the face of adversity.

The Kashmir Files (2022): This film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in the 1990s after a series of gruesome incidents. The film delves into a dark chapter of Indian history, sparking national conversations about displacement and social unrest.

The Kerala Story (2023): This movie revolves around a gro are allegedly forced to convert to Islam and join the militant group ISIS. It highlights the efforts of a communist leader, highlighting the diverse narratives within Indian history.

Kasoombo: This upcoming film, which is releasing pan India in Hindi on 3rd May 2024, promises to be a thrilling addition to this genre. Set in the 14th century, Kasoombo narrates the true story of Dadu Barot and his 51 villagers who bravely resisted the expansionist forces of Allauddin Khilji to protect their temples and traditions.

These are just a few examples of the many Bollywood historical dramas that draw inspiration from real events and characters. So, next time you're looking for a Bollywood movie that offers more than just entertainment, consider exploring the world of films based on true stories.