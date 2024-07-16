From ‘Maya’ to ‘Stree 2’: Let’s Take A Look Into Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Memorable Performances

New Delhi: Apart from her memorable performance in 'Stree', Shraddha Kapoor has left an indelible mark with her versatile roles in various films. Let's delve into some of her standout performances:

Aarohi (Aashiqui 2):

Shraddha Kapoor portrayed Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a talented singer striving to support her family. Her portrayal resonated deeply, capturing the struggles and aspirations of her character with emotional depth.

Maya (Chhichhore):

In Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor embodies Maya, a vibrant and intelligent woman. Audiences appreciate Maya's blend of warmth, strength, and relatability, making Shraddha Kapoor's portrayal a beloved and memorable part of the movie.

Vinnie (ABCD 2):

Portraying Vinnie, a passionate dancer from Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor showcased her energetic side and dance prowess. Her portrayal added vibrancy to the film and was appreciated for its enthusiasm.

Siya (Baaghi):

Shraddha Kapoor portrayed the role of Siya in Baaghi, bringing her character to life with a captivating performance that blends vulnerability with strength. Her portrayal in the high-octane action sequences and romantic elements has made Siya a favourite among fans.

Nisha (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar):

Shraddha Kapoor shines as Nisha, a modern woman with ambitions and clear life goals. Her portrayal in the movie resonates with audiences, with Shraddha delivering a performance that is both relatable and perfectly captures the essence of a modern-day woman. Her charismatic presence and sizzling chemistry in the songs added to the allure of her character.

Shraddha Kapoor's performances have not only entertained but also connected with viewers on a personal level, making her a beloved figure in Bollywood cinema.