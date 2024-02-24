From Oscars Nominated 'The Teachers' Lounge', 'All India Rank' To 'Article 370', Movies To Watch This Weekend

Movie theatres have a lot to offer this week with various types of movies. Whether you like action, comedy, or even Oscar-nominated films, there's something for everyone. Movies like Article 370 and The Teachers' Lounge are getting a lot of attention. So, get ready, put on your movie-watching glasses, get some popcorn, and check out the films playing this week:

Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 revolves around the escalation of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's resolve to abolish Article 370. Yami Gautam takes on the lead role in the film as an agent from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), supported by a talented cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, and Kiran Karmarkar, among others.

The Teachers' Lounge

The Teachers' Lounge is a German drama film directed by IlkerÇatak, who co-wrote the screenplay with Johannes Duncker. The film stars Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer, Rafael Stachowiak, and Anne-Kathrin Gummich, among others. The movie centres around Teacher Carla Nowak, who decides to intervene when one of her students is suspected of theft. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to overwhelm her.

All India Rank

Written and directed by Varun Grover, All India Rank is a slice-of-life dramedy set in the late 1990s. It follows the story of Vivek, a 17-year-old teenager who is sent away from home to a prep school to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance examination. Bodhisattva Sharma portrays the titular role, supported by a talented cast of veterans including Sheeba Chaddha, Kailash Gowthaman, and Saadat Khan, among others.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is an American musical teen comedy film helmed by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., with a screenplay by Tina Fey. The ensemble cast features Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Christopher Briney, with Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles from the original film. The story revolves around new student Cady Heron, who finds herself catapulted to the top of the social hierarchy when she joins the elite group of popular girls known as the Plastics, led by the manipulative Regina George.

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

It is a high-octane action thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. It showcases the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

This film is a captivating anime film adaptation of the immensely popular manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under Shueisha's Jump Comics. The story follows Tanjiro, a young boy whose life is shattered when his family is brutally slaughtered by demons. His sister, Nezuko, miraculously survives but is transformed into a demon.