Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

From Ranbir-Alia's ‘Brahmastra’ to Hrithik-Saif's ‘Vikram-Vedha’, check out the most exciting teaser, trailer and film releases this week

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' finally releasing in theatres to the trailer release of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God', here's some exciting updates from the world of Bollywood for you-

1. Ranbir-Alia starrer 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' theatrical release

'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' has released this Friday on September 9 I theatres across the world. ‘Brahmastra’ is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much anticipated film which was in the making for long. It is an Indian Hindi-language fantasy action-adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is expected to be India's biggest ever visual spectacle with top notch use of VFX. The film also features Amirabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

2. Samantha Prabhu starrer 'Yashoda' teaser out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen in a new avatar in the teaser of Yashoda which is an upcoming sci-fi thriller film written and directed by the duo Hari–Harish. The film portrays Samantha as a pregnant woman who is seen breaking all the norms with her edge-of-the-seat thriller.

3. Vikram Vedha’s fans trailer preview with Hrithik and Saif

The Vikram Vedha team held one of its kind event as they kept a trailer screening on the day of its release for selected fans who had the chance to watch it with Vikram, Saif Ali Khan and Vedha, Hrithik Roshan themselves. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial will hit the screens on 30th September. It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

4. Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' trailer release

The trailer of Thank God dropped as well in yet another exciting treat for the fans. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film written and directed by Indra Kumar features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. 

