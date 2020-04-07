From Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’, list of Bollywood films stalled due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: With shootings being stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film and television industries are facing huge losses. There were quite a handful of films, some big-budget projects, which were to release were being shot when the deadly virus brought the country and the world to a standstill. Two films which released during the crisis time were Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ and Irrfan Khan’s much-awaited ‘Angrezi Medium’ are the hardest hit.

‘Baaghi 3’ released on March 6. It was doing brisk business till many states directed shutting down of theatres. ‘Angrezi Medium’, on the other hand, could only stay for a day in the theatres as from March 14, most of the states had announced for a lockdown of theatres.

During this time, many filmmakers announced to hold the release of their films, especially the ones scheduled for the next three months as there was delay in shooting and production. And, later in March, the government announced a complete lockdown till April 14.

Here is a list of films that have been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic:

‘Angrezi Medium’: The Irrfan Khan-starrer released on March 13 and could only run at the box office for a day. Later, director Homi Adajania announced that ‘Angrezi Medium’ will be re-released in India once the situation improved and theatres reopened. However, over the weekend, as the crisis deepens, the team released the film on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’: The release of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, was pushed further as opposed to its March 20 release. The Yash Raj Films’ production had already been pushed quite a few times previously.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’: The filming of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, directed by Prabhu Deva, is on hold. The crew’s next shooting schedule was Azerbaijan, but they decided to stay back. Radhe is meant to be an Eid release, but seeing the circumstances, it is most likely to hit the screens later.

‘83’: The much-anticipated release of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ has been put on hold due to the virus outbreak. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10.

‘Jersey’: Shahid Kapoor also announced that the shooting of his sports drama ‘Jersey’ has been stalled. The film is scheduled to release in August.

Tillotama Shome’s ‘SIR’ and Rana Daggubati’s ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, which was to release in multiple languages are among the other Hindi films to have faced the brunt of the coronavirus.