New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's latest release 'Fukrey 3' arrived with a lot of fun and laughter on the big screen with its release. Bringing the 'Fukra' gang and 'Bholi Punjaban' back with double the madness, the film has been ruling the hearts of the masses. Not just in India but film has been receiving an abundance of love from all across the world.

As per reports coming in, the film is enjoying a great run at the Box Office, and has successfully achieved a big milestone with 100 crore gross collection worldwide. Despite facing a strong competition from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj', the film has successfully managed to pull crowd to theatres.

'Fukrey 3' clashed at the Box Office with Vivek Agnihotri's medical-drama 'The Vaccine War'. The Nana Patekar-Pallavi Joshi starrer debuted with Rs 85 lakh and minted approximately Rs 8.50 crore after one week.

'Fukrey 3' is the third installment of hit series with the same name. The first part of the franchise released in 2013 and collected 36.5 crore net during its theatrical run. The second part 'Fukrey Returns', arrived in theatres in 2017, and made Rs 80.32 crore during its theatrical run. The third part has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and performing well at the Box Office.