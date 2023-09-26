trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667338
Fukrey 3 Leaked On Telegram, YouTube Two Days Before Release? Here's The Truth

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming comedy film 'Fukrey 3' is all set to arrive in theatres on September 28. It started trending on X after some users claimed that the film has got leaked on Telegram in full HD print. 

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment'comedy film 'Fukrey 3' is all set to arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023. The third installment of the film stars Pulkit Smarat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha from the series. Pankaj Tripathi is the new addition to the series. The comedy-riot is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and has been creating enough buzz among the cine buffs. With just two days left for the film to be released in theatres, 'Fukrey 3' started trending on X with the hashtag #Fukrey3Leaked, after some users claimed that the film has been leaked on Telegram. 

A few Twitter users shared the YouTube links and Telegram screenshots showing free download links of websites. The Telegram screenshot shared by a few social media users showed a few links and text reading 'Fukrey 3 (2023) Hindi HD Print Censor copy leaked'. However, the 2:30-hour long video comprises of film teaser, trailer and songs. So, the film has not been leaked in much relief to the makers and the franchise lovers, who are planning to watch it in theatres. 

'Fukrey 3' is all set to bring back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was part of the first two installments but is not a part of the latest series.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 7, 2023. It was later pushed for release on December 1, 2023, but changed its release date to September 28, after Prabhas' Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' too booked the date for the films releases. 

