Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha Promotes Film In Open Jeep In Delhi

'Fukrey 3' is an upcoming-comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment has indeed piqued the audience's excitement for the 3rd installment of the most loved comedy franchise 'Fukrey'. After treating the audience with an absolutely fun-filled trailer, the team of 'Fukrey 3' treated the audience with the first song 'Ve Fukrey' and now they have commenced the promotional tour from Delhi. Keeping their Fukra swag intact, the Fukra gang Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh made an entry in an open jeep with dhol at Galgotia University, Delhi. 

As the Fukra gang arrived in the capital city, Delhi, it was nothing less than a celebration. Keeping up their swag and style intact, Fukra boys made an entry in an open jeep and were seen dancing to the songs of 'Fukrey 3'. With their unbeatable energy and swag, the Jugaadu boys truly impressed everyone with their Fukrapanti. The entire cast, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chaddha visited Galgotia University as they organized a special F3 Summit right after the G20 Summit in Delhi. 


Well, if it's so much fun to watch them live on the promotions, it is guaranteed that they will rock the screens with the release of Fukrey 3 on 28th September. 

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dubaraa', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and many more.

