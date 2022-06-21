NewsEntertainmentMovies
FUKREY 3

Fukrey 3 shoot wrapped! Director Mrighdeep Lamba writes 'fuk fuk fuk...' in thankyou note

Fukrey 3 director, Mrighdeep Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the WRAP up of Fukrey 3 while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The rib-tickling part three of Fukrey went on floors some time back and now the makers are done with the shooting schedules. The first and the second part of the successful franchise has already ruled the hearts of the masses, now the director brings up good news about the 'wrap-up' shoot of its third part.

Fukrey 3 director, Mrighdeep Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the WRAP up of Fukrey 3 while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption:

"It's a WRAP #fukrey3
Thank you #teamfukrey3
You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk
Will miss shoot madness for sure
OK bye"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrig Lamba (@mriglamba)

While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying - "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

 

Fukrey 3Fukrey 3 castFukrey 3 newsFukrey 3 wrapRicha ChadhaPulkit Samrat

