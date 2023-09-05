trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658279
Fukrey 3 Trailer: Time For LOL As Hilarious Fukra Gang With Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji Are Here - Watch

FUKREY 3 TRAILER: The funny trailer which was high on the buzz word is here. So check out what the Fukra gang is upto this time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for the third instalment of Excel Entertainment's audience-loved franchise, Fukrey, has been unveiled after a long wait. With Fukrey 3 scheduled for release on 28 September 2023, the makers treated fans to an incredibly impressive trailer during a grand launch event attended by the Fukra gang, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji and the entire film team.

The release of the trailer for Fukrey 3 brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukra gang, Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining. Fukrey 3 promises to surpass the previous installments, offering even more fun and enjoyment. Additionally, Choochaa's surprise gift in this film is bound to have us laughing uncontrollably, adding to the excitement.

The trailer appears extremely promising and effectively carries forward the legacy of this beloved comedy franchise. It is truly delightful to witness this film transform into a major trend in the comedy genre. With sequels making waves at the box office, now is the perfect time for Fukrey 3 to make its mark and surpass all records upon its release.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as, ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

