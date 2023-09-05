trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658164
Fukrey 3 Trailer To Be Released Shortly, Fukra Boys To Make Entry At Launch On Horse

The grand trailer launch of 'Fukrey 3' is scheduled for today and makers are all set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip. 

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment treated the audience with a power-packed bomb of laughter with 'Fukrey'. After almost a decade the makers are now all set to come with the 3rd installment of this most-loved franchise, which is gearing up for its release on September 28, 2023. Without much delay, the makers are ready to unveil the trailer of 'Fukrey 3' with a grand event while reviving the profound memories of the first part where the 'Fukra' boys will make an entry on the horses.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The grand trailer launch of 'Fukrey 3' is scheduled for today and makers are all set to take the audience on a nostalgic trip. While the makers recently treated everyone with interesting character posters, now they are ready to take the audience on a trip down to profound memories of its first installment on the trailer launch. The 'Fukra boys' will be seen making an entry on the horse at the trailer launch just the way Choochaa always dreamt of entering the college in 'Fukrey'. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the trailer of this most loved comedy franchise. 

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

