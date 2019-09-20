close

'Fukrey' gets animated version with 'Fukrey Boyzzz'

The series will premiere on October 12.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The Bollywood film franchise "Fukrey" now has an animated version called "Fukrey Boyzzz".

Discovery Kids is bringing the animated series "Fukre Boyzzz" based on the Bollywood franchise. "Fukery Boyzzz" will be launched in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"For the first time ever, Excel Entertainment will be extending itself to developing content for kids with 'Fukrey Boyzzz'. This is a huge step forward for us and brings with it, its own sense of accomplishment," said, Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder of Excel Entertainment.

The franchise revolves around the life of a Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. "Fukrey" released in 2013, and the second part "Fukrey Returns" came out in 2017. Third part is also in the pipeline.

"The nuances of Kids TV are very different from that of cinema; it requires adapting characters, their scenarios in a different yet relatable setting. However, the good part is that the plot and characters of the movie 'Fukrey' lend themselves beautifully to interpretation in animation. 'Fukrey Boyzzz' will take you on an endless laugh riot," Sidhwani added.

"We are confident ‘Fukrey Boyzzz' will be our next big disrupter in the kids genre. 'Fukrey Boyzzz' is based on friendship, masti and slice of fukrapanti with quirky characters, it has the potential to expand our audience base beyond kids with parents watching the show along with them and sharing a great laugh together," said Uttam Pal Singh, Business Head at Discovery Kids.

The series will premiere on October 12.

 

FukreyFukrey Boyzzz
