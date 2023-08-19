trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650814
Gadar 2 Collections Stand At 300 NOT out, Sunny Deol's Mass Entertainer Continues Dream Run At Box Office

Gadar 2 Box Office Collections: Anil Sharma's directorial venture is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001.

Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at box office in the country. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the film's latest collection numbers.

He wrote, "300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: Rs 305.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."


In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. 'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

On Monday, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. 

 

