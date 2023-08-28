New Delhi: Anil Sharma's latest directorial 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has refused to pause at the Box Office. The action-drama, which is the sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' has been making and breaking records since it arrived in theatres. On 17th day of its release, the film collected Rs 16.10 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 456.05 crore.

The week one collection of the film is Rs 284.63 crore while the week two collection stands at Rs 134.47 crore. The film is now on the verge of achieving the monumental Rs 500 crore benchmark. Notably, Gadar 2's rock-solid performance on the Box Office comes despite facing a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama 'Dream Girl', which also minted Rs 16 crore at the ticket window.

It is also to be noted that 'Gadar 2' has become the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 450 crore mark at the box office, thus pipping Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and and Prabhas’s 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Noted critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "THE HISTORIC RUN CONTINUES… #Gadar2 is UNBEATABLE and UNSHAKABLE in mass pockets… The jump on [third] Sat - Sun is an EYE-OPENER… Crosses Rs 450 cr, begins its TRIUMPHANT MARCH towards Rs 500 cr… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 456.05 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.