New Delhi: Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic pair has once again left the audiences in awe of their reel romance in Gadar 2. Paaji's 'dhai kilo ka haath' has set the opening records at a heavy pace, ringing in cash for the makers. The movie has crossed over Rs 40 crore on Day 1 as per the trade experts and is expected to fare even better in the Independence Day weekend.

GADAR 2 DAY 1 COLLECTION

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening-day figures. He tweeted: #SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz.



Mass sectors and single screens are on a…

Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree… Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets.

Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue].

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

GADAR 2 RELEASE

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing Deol's son Charanjeet. The film released in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.

The storyline is set against the backdrop of the Crush India Movement of 1971 with Sunny Paaji aka Tara Singh heading to Pakistan to save his child, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the neighbouring country's Army.