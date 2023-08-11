Gadar 2: Find Out How Many Crores Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Earn For Movie

New Delhi: Anil Sharma's much-awaited romantic drama 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles arrived in theatres today, i.e. August 11. The movie is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar' and has taken the internet by storm upon its release. Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh Sharma are reprising their roles from the first film. According to reports, the film has been made at a budget of Rs 75-80 crores and released in theatres today.

The film, which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisioned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per a DNA report, lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel took home pay cheques of Rs 20 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Utkarsh Sharma, who reprised his role as Tara Singh and Sakeena's son Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete, earned approximately Rs 1 crore from the makers.



The report further mentioned that Manish Wadhwa and Luv Sinha, who also play key roles in the film, earned Rs 60 lakh each.

Actress Simrat Kaur, who plays Charanjeet's love interest - Muskan in the film, earned Rs 80 lakh for her role.

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who plays an Army officer in the film, reportedly charged Rs 25 lakh for his role.

As per a report, director Anil Sharma will hold a special screening of 'Gadar 2' for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on August 13. He said, "Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed," he told in an exclusive interaction with India Today.

The music of 'Gadar 2' is composed by Mithoon while lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. The background score is composed by Monty Sharma.