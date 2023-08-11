trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647561
Gadar 2: Karan Deol's Adorable Post For Father Sunny Deol Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Actors Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are expected to make it big yet again in 'Gadar 2'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
  • The movie has gained massive advance booking
  • Bobby Deol acknowledged the post with hearts

Trending Photos

Gadar 2: Karan Deol's Adorable Post For Father Sunny Deol Is Winning Hearts On The Internet Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar 2' is releasing today. In lieu of the film’s release, proud son Karan Deol penned a heartfelt note for father. Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol's elder son shared an admirable post with a complementing picture that melted hearts. The father and son can be seen enjoying a bonding moment. Their huge smiles tells it all. 

The movie has gained massive advance booking. It is also expected to make a huge earning in its opening weekend. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Actors Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are expected to make it big yet again. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Supporting family, Bobby Deol acknowledged the post with hearts. Fans and admirers also reacted and showered love on the duo. A user commented, “Beautiful picture #gadar2 its a blockbuster bro,” while another wrote, “No one can like Sunny paaji.. really his dedication is unmatched with others.. he is original action King of Bollywood & he is the best.. lots of love to the Deol family.. best wishes for #Gadar2."

Touched by the wholesome post, Sunny Deol commented, “Love you my son." Earlier, Bobby had also shared a post for brother Sunny ahead of 'Gadar 2' release. 

 

