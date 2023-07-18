Gadar 2: Soul-Stirring Song, Khairiyat, Unveiled — Fans Applaud Raw Emotion

After touching the audience's hearts with the reprised version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the makers of Gadar 2 have now released the second song from the film, titled Khairiyat. One of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the year, Gadar 2 is gearing up for a theatrical release in August and has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. The lead actors, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will be reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena, to take the story forward from where it was left in the first installment. While Gadar fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release, Khairiyat seems to be struck just the right chord with the audience.

The emotional track gives glimpses of how Tara Singh and Sakeena desperately await to meet their son (Utkarsh Sharma). As Arijit Singh adds his soulful voice to the song, the composition of Mithoon adds more emotions to the powerful lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

Khairiyat Song Shows An Emotional Sunny Deol

The song which shows glimpses of Tara and Sakeena and their son Jeeta from the first film as well as the second one, shows the emotional side of the actors. While an emotional Tara (Sunny Deol) seems to be going in search of his son, Ameesha Patel's Sakeena can be seen getting emotional and praying for her son's well-being. Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma, now all grown up, can be also seen in parts as he remembers his parents and the happy time that he spent with them.

While the song is quite emotional, it is yet to be revealed how Charanjeet got separated from his parents.

Reactions To Gadar 2's Khairiyat Song

Audiences have also connected with the song, finding it melodious and relatable. Many reshared the song and posted their reactions on Twitter and YouTube.

A user while sharing clips from the song wrote, "Just heard #Khairiyat from #Gadar2 .. nicely shot and has some really touchy lyrics…beautifully sung by #ArijitSingh ..Eagerly waiting for the trailer now."

Another user wrote, "Prepare to be spellbound as Sunny Deol's silent portrayal in Gadar2 transcends words. This song resonates with profound emotions, reminding us why he's a force to be reckoned with. Unleashing brilliance once again!"

"Wow!! So Beautiful Song. Composition Level is just. Arijit Sir Voice Soothing Like Heaven," a third user commented.

A fan while praising the song wrote, "Finally found a song #Khairiyat that's stuck on repeat! #ArijitSingh soulful voice, paired with the magical collaboration of Arijit Singh and Mithoon, delivers yet another mesmerizing track. Kudos to Sayeed Quadri for crafting such amazing lyrics."

Check the complete song here:

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 follows the story after the conclusion of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While makers have already dropped the teaser and two songs, the trailer is yet to be released.