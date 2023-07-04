Gadar 2: Here Are 5 Reasons Why Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s Sequel Is A Must-Watch

There are very few movies in Bollywood that have not only endured the test of time but also attained cult status. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is one such movie. Released in 2001, this epic period romance shattered many box office records and established new benchmarks as well. It was among the highest-grossing films that year. While it has been more than two decades since Gadar hit theatres, the film’s captivating storyline and the performances by Sunny, Ameesha, and the late Amrish Puri continue to remain in the audiences’ hearts to date.

Now, 22 years after its release, as the much-awaited sequel is set to hit theatres soon, here are 5 reasons why you should watch it:

1) An epic cross-border romance: Very few films in Bollywood have portrayed epic cross-border romance and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is among those. The movie left an impact not just in India but also across the border. To relive that epic cross-border romance once again that defies boundaries, Gadar 2 is a must-watch.

2) Feeling of patriotism: If you're looking for patriotic fervour and pride ahead of the country's Independence Day, Gadar 2 is a must-watch as it is expected to instill a deep sense of patriotism and evoke a feeling of national pride.

3) Captivating storyline: Just like Gadar, Gadar 2 is also expected to have a gripping storyline with a blend of romance, drama, and of course some high-octane action.

4) Memorable dialogues: How can one forget epic dialogues like “Itne tukde karunga ki pehchana nahi jayega (will cut into so many pieces that it would become unrecognisable)” and and “Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega (Our India was glorious, is glorious, and will remain glorious).” The sequel is also expected to have such powerful dialogues.

5) Soul-stirring music: Gadar 2 is also expected to have some melodious and soul-stirring music as the makers have reprised some popular songs from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, including Ghar Aaja and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.