Gadar 2 Special Screening: Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff Attend, Urvashi Rautela Arrives In Pink Ruffled Saree

Mumbai: After the bumper response by the masses and cinema halls running housefull, the makers of 'Gadar 2' on Friday hosted a special screening of the film for the film fraternity. 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha' starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and arrived in theatres on Friday (August 11). Several popular faces from the industry incuding Nana Patekar, Subhas Ghai, Urbashi Rautela, Bobby Deol and others were seen gracing the event held in Mumbai.

Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol is seen in his full energy. He wore a blue kurta that he teamed up with a matching turban, white bottom and sports shoes.

Not only he posed for the paparazzi but danced to the tune of 'Gadar2'. Sunny Deol not only flaunted his dhai kilo ka haath but also made veteran actor Nana Patekar do the same on the red carpet.

Sakeena aka Ameesha Patel slayed the red carpet by channelling her character in a golden sharara set.

Utkarsh Sharma was seen with director-father Anil Sharma. Simrat Kaur, who plays Utkarsh's love interest in the film opted for a silver-toned saree for the screening look.

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Avinash Barjatya's romantic directorial ‘Dono’ also attended the screening in a casual outfit.

Sunny's brother-actor Bobby Deol arrived at the screening with his beautiful wife Tanya Deol. 'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumar was also seen posing in front of the paps at the screening in an all-black outfit.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was spotted at the event. Jackie Shroff posed with plant saplings in his hands for the paps.

Urvashi Rautela wore a beautiful ruffled pink saree at the occasion and posed for the shutterbugs.

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the film showcased Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous

'Crush India Movement' of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.