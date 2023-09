'Gadar 2' Stands Strong After 4 Weeks, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club

New Delhi: The craze among the fans for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ doesn’t seem to end soon. The film has now achieved another milestone as it has now entered Rs 500 crore club.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 7.80 crores which took the film’s total collection to Rs 501.17 crores. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets… Will be interesting to see how it performs in the heartland / #Hindi belt once #Jawan arrives [on Thu]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr, Sun 7.80 cr. Total: ₹ 501.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

With this ‘Gadar 2’ has become the third film to cross the Rs 500 crore margin after ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Pathaan’. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Recently the makers of ‘Gadar 2’ hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence.