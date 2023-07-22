Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Has A Fun Task For His Online Fans, Check It Out

New Delhi: After teasing the audience with an intriguing new motion poster, makers are all set to launch the trailer of the upcoming action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny had a guessing game with his fans as he asked them to guess the date of the trailer launch and also shared a series of pictures of himself. He shared happy and funny pictures from undisclosed locations. In one of the photos, he looked dapper in a blue blazer that he teamed up with a white shirt and pair of shades.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Trailer coming out soon. Guess the date.” As soon as the pictures were uploaded the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Trailer out on 26th of July.” Another wrote, “Congratulations and looking forward for the trailer.”

Makers of the drama on Friday unveiled a new motion poster featuring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

Taking to Insta, production house Zee Studios dropped the poster which they captioned, “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

Apart from Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Hindustan Zindabad', the motion poster sees his on-screen lovable chemistry with his son Utkarsh Sharma, who is seen sporting a rugged, bearded look as they hold hands and are on the run, amidst gunfire and explosion!

Utkarsh played Sunny and Ameesha's son in the cult classic film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and 22 years later, as the film returns with a sequel ‘Gadar 2’, the actor is returning too, this time as a leading man.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Recently the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and the songs- ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Khairiyat’ which received massive responses from the audience.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second installment.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.