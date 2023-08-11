Gadar 2 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Are Back, Check Fans' Honest First Reactions And Review

New Delhi: Director Anil Sharma's big release Gadar 2 is here and the buzz is palpable. Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina got the audience excited when the movie was announced. The film opened today facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office. Many thronged theatres to watch the movie FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW (FDFS).

GADAR 2 FANS REVIEW

Let's see how the netizens reacted after watching the period-action drama. In the movie, Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing Deol's son Charanjeet. Here are their first honest reviews of Gadar 2:



#Gadar2 reviews are fantastic Lots of paid media is trying to bring it down, but no one can deny the voice of the public, at the end the public is the king, watch the movie yourself and then judge. And from the reviews it looks like the movie is a blockbuster #Gadar2Review pic.twitter.com/hkz88fKF5m — Ankit (@Ankit7982) August 11, 2023

GADAR 2 PROMOTIONS

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel went to the Attari–Wagah border ahead of the release of their film on Saturday. According to ANI, the co-actors also performed Bhangra after the Beating Retreat Ceremony. During this, Udit Narayan was seen singing the song. Earlier, Sunny visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday to seek the almighty's blessings on Saturday. He was seen praying on the temple grounds and posing with a few fans.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."