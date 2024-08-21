Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780667https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/gadar-3-this-is-what-you-can-expect-from-sunny-deols-film-reveals-anil-sharma-2780667.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GADAR 3

Gadar 3: THIS Is What You Can Expect From Sunny Deol's Film, Reveals Anil Sharma

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 3 will be emotions ka atom bomb says director Anil Sharma.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gadar 3: THIS Is What You Can Expect From Sunny Deol's Film, Reveals Anil Sharma Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Sunny Deol witnessed success after 22 years with Gadar 2 and now there is no looking back, the entire Bollywood celebrated this victory of the star as he created history to become the first 60-plus star to enter Rs 500 Crore at the box office. Sunny Deol is all set for Gadar 3 and director Anil Sharma reveals what you can expect from the third installment of the film.

Anil Sharma got candid with Rajasthan Patrika where he revealed what the audience can expect from Gadar 3, “Gadar 3 ki katha pe kaam chal raha hai, pehle mai kehta tha ki jab mere pass emotions ka bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 2 banaunga aur ab mai kehta hu ki ab mere pass emotions ka atom bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 3 banaunga." (The work on the story of Gadar 3 is underway. Earlier, I used to say that I would make Gadar 2 when I had an emotional "bomb" to share. Now, I say that I will make Gadar 3 when I have an emotional "atomic bomb" to share.) 

Gadar 2 created history at the box office and Sunny Deol was extremely emotional witnessing the massive success. The actor even reportedly hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore and reacting to the same, Sunny Deol said,” If the producer feels they can pay me that much, then I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila (I won’t say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount). That’s not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don’t become a burden to a project.”

Along with Gadar 3, Sunny Deol will also be seen next in Border 2 and reportedly Varun Dhawan will join the actor in the biggest war drama.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?