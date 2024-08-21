Mumbai: Sunny Deol witnessed success after 22 years with Gadar 2 and now there is no looking back, the entire Bollywood celebrated this victory of the star as he created history to become the first 60-plus star to enter Rs 500 Crore at the box office. Sunny Deol is all set for Gadar 3 and director Anil Sharma reveals what you can expect from the third installment of the film.

Anil Sharma got candid with Rajasthan Patrika where he revealed what the audience can expect from Gadar 3, “Gadar 3 ki katha pe kaam chal raha hai, pehle mai kehta tha ki jab mere pass emotions ka bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 2 banaunga aur ab mai kehta hu ki ab mere pass emotions ka atom bomb aaega tab mai Gadar 3 banaunga." (The work on the story of Gadar 3 is underway. Earlier, I used to say that I would make Gadar 2 when I had an emotional "bomb" to share. Now, I say that I will make Gadar 3 when I have an emotional "atomic bomb" to share.)

Gadar 2 created history at the box office and Sunny Deol was extremely emotional witnessing the massive success. The actor even reportedly hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore and reacting to the same, Sunny Deol said,” If the producer feels they can pay me that much, then I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila (I won’t say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount). That’s not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don’t become a burden to a project.”

Along with Gadar 3, Sunny Deol will also be seen next in Border 2 and reportedly Varun Dhawan will join the actor in the biggest war drama.